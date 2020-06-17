Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Move-in special! 50% off your 1st full month's rent!



Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in Oakland



2212 High St Unit E is close to Courtland Creek Park, Island Market. Discovery Center Recreation, Brookdale Park, Global Family Elementary School with quick access to highways I-880 MacArthur Fwy



Unit Features:

- 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes refrigerator

- On-Site Laundry



Rental Terms:

- $49 Application Fee per adult.

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

-Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/2212-High-St-Apt-E-Oakland-CA-94601



You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 email us at leasing@mynd.co.



We look forward to connecting with you!



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



