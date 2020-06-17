All apartments in Oakland
Location

2212 High Street, Oakland, CA 94601
Fremont

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Move-in special! 50% off your 1st full month's rent!

Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in Oakland

2212 High St Unit E is close to Courtland Creek Park, Island Market. Discovery Center Recreation, Brookdale Park, Global Family Elementary School with quick access to highways I-880 MacArthur Fwy

Unit Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes refrigerator
- On-Site Laundry

Rental Terms:
- $49 Application Fee per adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
-Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/2212-High-St-Apt-E-Oakland-CA-94601

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5640765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 High St Apt E have any available units?
2212 High St Apt E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 2212 High St Apt E have?
Some of 2212 High St Apt E's amenities include on-site laundry, dogs allowed, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 High St Apt E currently offering any rent specials?
2212 High St Apt E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 High St Apt E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2212 High St Apt E is pet friendly.
Does 2212 High St Apt E offer parking?
No, 2212 High St Apt E does not offer parking.
Does 2212 High St Apt E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 High St Apt E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 High St Apt E have a pool?
No, 2212 High St Apt E does not have a pool.
Does 2212 High St Apt E have accessible units?
No, 2212 High St Apt E does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 High St Apt E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2212 High St Apt E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2212 High St Apt E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2212 High St Apt E does not have units with air conditioning.
