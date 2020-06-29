2120 East 30th Street

Amenities

Cute, newly remodeled (legal - with permits!) 1 bed, 1 bath unfurnished in-law unit available near Highland Hospital in Oakland.



The unit: Open floor plan, 600 sq. ft. downstairs unit with great light. Perfect for a couple or single person. Main house where owners live is above. Comes equipped with new front-loading washer/dryer (not in pictures, being installed next week), full bath tub/shower, Wolf gas cooktop range, microwave/convection oven combo, large farmhouse sink, new stone countertops. Street parking always available (no time limit, no parking permit needed, street cleaning every two weeks). Crawl-space storage available for bikes/tools/etc. Private outdoor patio (owners may need access periodically as the patio entrance is the only outdoor access to the back yard). PG&E, EBMUD, and Waste Management will be split between owners and renters and will be a set price (~$120/person). Renter responsible for the rest of their utilities. First, last, and 1-month’s rent as deposit for move in. Pets allowed with additional $50/month for each pet and additional security deposit of $400. Dogs must be dog friendly (we have two). Cats need to be be indoor cats. No Smoking. One year lease.



See virtual tour here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/x1vk9j9ukci5hl0/00190.mpeg?dl=0



The neighborhood: Highland Hill neighborhood, near Glenview. Walkable to Diamond District and Park Ave restaurants and shops. 5 minute drive or 15 minute bike ride to lovely Lake Merritt. Community Center Park with basketball and playground two blocks away. Convenient access to 580 freeway. Multiple AC transit stops close by. Nice green neighborhood with fantastic neighbors and lots of trees!



The homeowners: We’re a 30-somethings cis, white married couple. One Bay Area native, one New Mexico native. We spend lots of time in our garden in the summer and would love to find a tenant that is down for the occasional (socially distant for the time being) backyard bbq and beer. We have two cute small-medium dogs. A (he/him) is a grad student at UC Davis where he’s getting his Master’s in food science after about a decade as an artisan cheese maker. C (she/her) is an air quality scientist and is passionate about racial/environmental justice, LGBTQ+ rights, and weaving. We’d love to find a tenant that shares our values and wants to develop a friendly relationship – but we also fully respect and value privacy and independence for both parties. We’re responsive and attentive to our renters and appreciate honesty and clear communication.



Move in August 1st; potentially sooner if the final minor construction items are completed quickly.



We’re being COVID considerate and would prefer to only show the unit to those that are serious about the space. Please email if you’re interested and we’ll ask you to fill out a short form. If everything is good to go on the form, we can set up a time for an independent walkthrough (masks please :)!



Thanks for your interest!