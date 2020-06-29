All apartments in Oakland
2120 East 30th Street

Location

2120 East 30th Street, Oakland, CA 94602
Tuxedo

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
bbq/grill
Cute, newly remodeled (legal - with permits!) 1 bed, 1 bath unfurnished in-law unit available near Highland Hospital in Oakland.

The unit: Open floor plan, 600 sq. ft. downstairs unit with great light. Perfect for a couple or single person. Main house where owners live is above. Comes equipped with new front-loading washer/dryer (not in pictures, being installed next week), full bath tub/shower, Wolf gas cooktop range, microwave/convection oven combo, large farmhouse sink, new stone countertops. Street parking always available (no time limit, no parking permit needed, street cleaning every two weeks). Crawl-space storage available for bikes/tools/etc. Private outdoor patio (owners may need access periodically as the patio entrance is the only outdoor access to the back yard). PG&E, EBMUD, and Waste Management will be split between owners and renters and will be a set price (~$120/person). Renter responsible for the rest of their utilities. First, last, and 1-month’s rent as deposit for move in. Pets allowed with additional $50/month for each pet and additional security deposit of $400. Dogs must be dog friendly (we have two). Cats need to be be indoor cats. No Smoking. One year lease.

See virtual tour here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/x1vk9j9ukci5hl0/00190.mpeg?dl=0

The neighborhood: Highland Hill neighborhood, near Glenview. Walkable to Diamond District and Park Ave restaurants and shops. 5 minute drive or 15 minute bike ride to lovely Lake Merritt. Community Center Park with basketball and playground two blocks away. Convenient access to 580 freeway. Multiple AC transit stops close by. Nice green neighborhood with fantastic neighbors and lots of trees!

The homeowners: We’re a 30-somethings cis, white married couple. One Bay Area native, one New Mexico native. We spend lots of time in our garden in the summer and would love to find a tenant that is down for the occasional (socially distant for the time being) backyard bbq and beer. We have two cute small-medium dogs. A (he/him) is a grad student at UC Davis where he’s getting his Master’s in food science after about a decade as an artisan cheese maker. C (she/her) is an air quality scientist and is passionate about racial/environmental justice, LGBTQ+ rights, and weaving. We’d love to find a tenant that shares our values and wants to develop a friendly relationship – but we also fully respect and value privacy and independence for both parties. We’re responsive and attentive to our renters and appreciate honesty and clear communication.

Move in August 1st; potentially sooner if the final minor construction items are completed quickly.

We’re being COVID considerate and would prefer to only show the unit to those that are serious about the space. Please email if you’re interested and we’ll ask you to fill out a short form. If everything is good to go on the form, we can set up a time for an independent walkthrough (masks please :)!

Thanks for your interest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 East 30th Street have any available units?
2120 East 30th Street has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 East 30th Street have?
Some of 2120 East 30th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 East 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2120 East 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 East 30th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 East 30th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2120 East 30th Street offer parking?
No, 2120 East 30th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2120 East 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2120 East 30th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 East 30th Street have a pool?
No, 2120 East 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2120 East 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 2120 East 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 East 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 East 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
