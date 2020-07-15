2120 East 22nd Street - A

Amenities

Conveniently located 4-unit building in close proximity to schools, hospitals, and public transportation. Property features gated courtyard, large backyard, and assigned tandem parking. Neighbors are all very friendly. Welcome Home!



Recently updated apartment located in highly sought after Highland Terrace neighborhood. The unit has 2 nice size bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, kitchen and living room with laminate floors. Kitchen has newer laminate floors, granite counters, and new appliances. Freshly painted throughout. Off-street 2-car tandem parking and access to large backyard perfect for summer fun. Come see this 1st floor unit that is waiting for you!