All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 2120 East 22nd Street - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
2120 East 22nd Street - A
Last updated July 3 2020 at 4:03 AM

2120 East 22nd Street - A

2120 East 22nd Street · (510) 804-0355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2120 East 22nd Street, Oakland, CA 94606
Highland Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Conveniently located 4-unit building in close proximity to schools, hospitals, and public transportation. Property features gated courtyard, large backyard, and assigned tandem parking. Neighbors are all very friendly. Welcome Home!

Recently updated apartment located in highly sought after Highland Terrace neighborhood. The unit has 2 nice size bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, kitchen and living room with laminate floors. Kitchen has newer laminate floors, granite counters, and new appliances. Freshly painted throughout. Off-street 2-car tandem parking and access to large backyard perfect for summer fun. Come see this 1st floor unit that is waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 East 22nd Street - A have any available units?
2120 East 22nd Street - A has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 East 22nd Street - A have?
Some of 2120 East 22nd Street - A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 East 22nd Street - A currently offering any rent specials?
2120 East 22nd Street - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 East 22nd Street - A pet-friendly?
No, 2120 East 22nd Street - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 2120 East 22nd Street - A offer parking?
Yes, 2120 East 22nd Street - A offers parking.
Does 2120 East 22nd Street - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 East 22nd Street - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 East 22nd Street - A have a pool?
No, 2120 East 22nd Street - A does not have a pool.
Does 2120 East 22nd Street - A have accessible units?
No, 2120 East 22nd Street - A does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 East 22nd Street - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 East 22nd Street - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2120 East 22nd Street - A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Exchange Studios
527 23rd Avenue
Oakland, CA 94606
Rose on Bond
1638 47th Avenue
Oakland, CA 94601
640 Brooklyn Avenue
640 Brooklyn Avenue
Oakland, CA 94606
Fontainebleau
305 Euclid Avenue
Oakland, CA 94610
Rowhaus
2500 Webster Street
Oakland, CA 94612
The Moran
570 21st Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Nook on Valdez
2425 Valdez Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street
Oakland, CA 94611

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Claremont ElmwoodProduce And WaterfrontMerritt
Adams PointPiedmont Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity