All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 2038 High St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
2038 High St
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

2038 High St

2038 High Street · (510) 740-8239
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Fremont
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all

Location

2038 High Street, Oakland, CA 94601
Fremont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2038 High St - 2038 · Avail. now

$2,155

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Super Sweet 2bd/1ba Apartment Available Now! 1 Month Free Rent! - *$2349 with 1 month free. This makes the net effective rent $2155/ mo for the initial 12 month term. 1 month free will be applied to the second month of the lease.

2038 High St Oakland

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mRoIPcHNidA

Super sweet 2 story 2bd/1ba apartment available now!

Lovely apartment in the Fremont neighborhood of Oakland ready for new residents.

Features:

*Tastefully renovated kitchen
*Newly renovated bathroom
*Ample closet space in the bedrooms
*Attached garage with room for 1 car + lots of storage
*Lovely wood floors throughout living areas
*New carpeting in bedrooms
*Good Walk Score. 14 minute drive to Downtown Oakland.
*Private laundry

Schedule a private showing today!

Contact: Kris 5107408239
Email: Kris@vpmpropertymanagement.com

Details:

Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Term: 12 Months
Monthly Rent:
Security Deposit:
Pets: No
Parking: 1 off-street parking space

Items needed when submitting an application:

* Last year's W2, or tax return if you are self-employed
* Two current pay stubs
* Most recent two month's bank statements
* A copy of Driver's License or ID

*Rental terms subject to change or amendments

No more than two (2) occupants are allowed to reside in a studio. No more than three (3) occupants are allowed to reside in a one-bedroom unit. No more than five (5) occupants are allowed to reside in a two-bedroom unit.

*Vision Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws and does not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, familial status, or national origin.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5937220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2038 High St have any available units?
2038 High St has a unit available for $2,155 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2038 High St have?
Some of 2038 High St's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2038 High St currently offering any rent specials?
2038 High St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2038 High St pet-friendly?
No, 2038 High St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 2038 High St offer parking?
Yes, 2038 High St offers parking.
Does 2038 High St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2038 High St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2038 High St have a pool?
No, 2038 High St does not have a pool.
Does 2038 High St have accessible units?
Yes, 2038 High St has accessible units.
Does 2038 High St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2038 High St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2038 High St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St
Oakland, CA 94607
The Uptown
500 William St
Oakland, CA 94612
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street
Oakland, CA 94609
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West
Oakland, CA 94607
1200 Lakeshore
1200 Lakeshore Ave
Oakland, CA 94606
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street
Oakland, CA 94601
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street
Oakland, CA 94611
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue
Oakland, CA 94601

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOakland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Apartments
Oakland Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Claremont ElmwoodProduce And WaterfrontMerritt
Adams PointPiedmont Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity