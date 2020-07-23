Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated accessible carpet

Super Sweet 2bd/1ba Apartment Available Now! 1 Month Free Rent! - *$2349 with 1 month free. This makes the net effective rent $2155/ mo for the initial 12 month term. 1 month free will be applied to the second month of the lease.



2038 High St Oakland



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mRoIPcHNidA



Super sweet 2 story 2bd/1ba apartment available now!



Lovely apartment in the Fremont neighborhood of Oakland ready for new residents.



Features:



*Tastefully renovated kitchen

*Newly renovated bathroom

*Ample closet space in the bedrooms

*Attached garage with room for 1 car + lots of storage

*Lovely wood floors throughout living areas

*New carpeting in bedrooms

*Good Walk Score. 14 minute drive to Downtown Oakland.

*Private laundry



Schedule a private showing today!



Contact: Kris 5107408239

Email: Kris@vpmpropertymanagement.com



Details:



Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Term: 12 Months

Monthly Rent:

Security Deposit:

Pets: No

Parking: 1 off-street parking space



Items needed when submitting an application:



* Last year's W2, or tax return if you are self-employed

* Two current pay stubs

* Most recent two month's bank statements

* A copy of Driver's License or ID



*Rental terms subject to change or amendments



No more than two (2) occupants are allowed to reside in a studio. No more than three (3) occupants are allowed to reside in a one-bedroom unit. No more than five (5) occupants are allowed to reside in a two-bedroom unit.



*Vision Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws and does not discriminate in the rental of property on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, familial status, or national origin.



No Pets Allowed



