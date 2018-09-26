154 Duncan Way

Amenities

Charming, classic, 4 bedrooms (+ 1 small bed with no closet), 2 bathrooms house property rental in a peaceful Glen Highlands neighborhood in Oakland!



This cozy and spacious home’s unfurnished interior offers premium hardwood/tile flooring, large windows, and a fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, stove (not hookup), dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, and oven/range. Vanity sink cabinets, pedestal sink, medicine cabinet, shower/tub combos, one enclosed in metal-framed sliding frosted glass panel while the other is curtain-partitioned, furnished its elegant bathrooms. There’s a storage area in the attic that tenants can use. For climate control, it has installed forced-air heating. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided for your laundry convenience. This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property though.



The exterior has a fenced yard with a patio. It comes with a 2-car detached, covered garage and driveway parking.



Tenant pays water (EB Municipal Utility District), gas (PG&E), electricity (PG&E), internet and cable (Comcast). One is allowed to install a dish. The landlord will be responsible for the trash.



Convenient and peaceful location, close to the nearby playground, public transportations stops/hub, and parks! A perfect place to call home! So lease this now!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Lake Temescal Regional Park, Lake Temescal Recreation Area, and Montclair Playground.



