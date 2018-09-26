All apartments in Oakland
154 Duncan Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

154 Duncan Way

154 Duncan Way · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

154 Duncan Way, Oakland, CA 94611
Glen Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $5500 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Charming, classic, 4 bedrooms (+ 1 small bed with no closet), 2 bathrooms house property rental in a peaceful Glen Highlands neighborhood in Oakland!

This cozy and spacious home’s unfurnished interior offers premium hardwood/tile flooring, large windows, and a fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, stove (not hookup), dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, and oven/range. Vanity sink cabinets, pedestal sink, medicine cabinet, shower/tub combos, one enclosed in metal-framed sliding frosted glass panel while the other is curtain-partitioned, furnished its elegant bathrooms. There’s a storage area in the attic that tenants can use. For climate control, it has installed forced-air heating. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided for your laundry convenience. This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the property though.

The exterior has a fenced yard with a patio. It comes with a 2-car detached, covered garage and driveway parking.

Tenant pays water (EB Municipal Utility District), gas (PG&E), electricity (PG&E), internet and cable (Comcast). One is allowed to install a dish. The landlord will be responsible for the trash.

Convenient and peaceful location, close to the nearby playground, public transportations stops/hub, and parks! A perfect place to call home! So lease this now!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Lake Temescal Regional Park, Lake Temescal Recreation Area, and Montclair Playground.

(RLNE5768444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Duncan Way have any available units?
154 Duncan Way has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 154 Duncan Way have?
Some of 154 Duncan Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 Duncan Way currently offering any rent specials?
154 Duncan Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Duncan Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 154 Duncan Way is pet friendly.
Does 154 Duncan Way offer parking?
Yes, 154 Duncan Way does offer parking.
Does 154 Duncan Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 Duncan Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Duncan Way have a pool?
No, 154 Duncan Way does not have a pool.
Does 154 Duncan Way have accessible units?
No, 154 Duncan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Duncan Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 Duncan Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Duncan Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 154 Duncan Way has units with air conditioning.
