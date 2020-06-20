All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 206
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 206

141 Montecito Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Adams Point
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

141 Montecito Avenue, Oakland, CA 94610
Adams Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Monthly Rent $2499
Security Deposit $3600

WEEKEND SPECIAL:
SIGN LEASE WITH JUNE 1, 2020 START DATE AND RECEIVE $100 VISA GIFT CARD

Beautiful and Spacious
1 bedroom
1 bathroom
Dining room

Laundry in Building
Walking distance to Lake Merritt, 2 blocks from Whole Foods
Walk to Downtown Oakland

NO-SMOKING property.

Non-refundable Tenant screening fee is $30 per person over the age of 18

FICO of 670 required with good credit history.
Two person occupancy limit.

Z-Grand LLC acknowledges and abides by all Fair Housing laws and regulations.
Apartment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 206 have any available units?
141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 206 have?
Some of 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 206's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 206 currently offering any rent specials?
141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 206 pet-friendly?
No, 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 206 offer parking?
No, 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 206 does not offer parking.
Does 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 206 have a pool?
No, 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 206 does not have a pool.
Does 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 206 have accessible units?
No, 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 206 has units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 206 have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 206 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Uptown
500 William St
Oakland, CA 94612
17th & Broadway
447 17th St
Oakland, CA 94612
Telegraph Lofts
2633 Telegraph Avenue
Oakland, CA 94612
Amelia
411 29th Street
Oakland, CA 94609
Zo
330 17th St
Oakland, CA 94612
Alta Waverly
2302 Valdez Street
Oakland, CA 94612
888 Vermont Street
888 Vermont Street
Oakland, CA 94610
Rowhaus
2500 Webster Street
Oakland, CA 94612

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law