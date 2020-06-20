141 Montecito Avenue, Unit 206

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Monthly Rent $2499

Security Deposit $3600



WEEKEND SPECIAL:

SIGN LEASE WITH JUNE 1, 2020 START DATE AND RECEIVE $100 VISA GIFT CARD



Beautiful and Spacious

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

Dining room



Laundry in Building

Walking distance to Lake Merritt, 2 blocks from Whole Foods

Walk to Downtown Oakland



NO-SMOKING property.



Non-refundable Tenant screening fee is $30 per person over the age of 18



FICO of 670 required with good credit history.

Two person occupancy limit.



Z-Grand LLC acknowledges and abides by all Fair Housing laws and regulations.

Apartment