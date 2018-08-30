1018 Stanford Avenue - C

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

HUGE 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom 1.5 story upstairs unit that has been completely remodeled top to bottom. Large living room, separate dining room, kitchen, and laundry on main level. Two over-sized bedrooms & 1 bathroom upstairs. Unit has refrigerator, electric range, microwave, and in-unit full size washer/dryer. 1-car garage/storage included in rent. Tenant pays PG&E & water. Owner pays garbage.

LARGE 4-UNIT BUILDING LOCATED ON A HUGE CORNER LOT. Property is conveniently located in N. Oakland's 94608 zip code and almost directly on the Emeryville & Berkeley borders.



Ample street parking in front & rear of property. Walking distance to public transit.