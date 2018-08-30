All apartments in Oakland
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:33 AM

1018 Stanford Avenue - C

1018 Stanford Avenue · (510) 244-1289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1018 Stanford Avenue, Oakland, CA 94608
Paradise Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1108 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
HUGE 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom 1.5 story upstairs unit that has been completely remodeled top to bottom. Large living room, separate dining room, kitchen, and laundry on main level. Two over-sized bedrooms & 1 bathroom upstairs. Unit has refrigerator, electric range, microwave, and in-unit full size washer/dryer. 1-car garage/storage included in rent. Tenant pays PG&E & water. Owner pays garbage.
LARGE 4-UNIT BUILDING LOCATED ON A HUGE CORNER LOT. Property is conveniently located in N. Oakland's 94608 zip code and almost directly on the Emeryville & Berkeley borders.

Ample street parking in front & rear of property. Walking distance to public transit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 Stanford Avenue - C have any available units?
1018 Stanford Avenue - C has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1018 Stanford Avenue - C have?
Some of 1018 Stanford Avenue - C's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 Stanford Avenue - C currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Stanford Avenue - C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Stanford Avenue - C pet-friendly?
No, 1018 Stanford Avenue - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 1018 Stanford Avenue - C offer parking?
Yes, 1018 Stanford Avenue - C does offer parking.
Does 1018 Stanford Avenue - C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1018 Stanford Avenue - C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Stanford Avenue - C have a pool?
No, 1018 Stanford Avenue - C does not have a pool.
Does 1018 Stanford Avenue - C have accessible units?
No, 1018 Stanford Avenue - C does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 Stanford Avenue - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1018 Stanford Avenue - C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1018 Stanford Avenue - C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1018 Stanford Avenue - C does not have units with air conditioning.
