Home
/
Oakdale, CA
/
1328 Greenhaven Drive
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 37
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1328 Greenhaven Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1328 Greenhaven Drive, Oakdale, CA 95361
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large home for Rent, 4 bedroom 3 bath and bonus room - Available now, large home for rent.
(RLNE4040397)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1328 Greenhaven Drive have any available units?
1328 Greenhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oakdale, CA
.
Is 1328 Greenhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1328 Greenhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 Greenhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1328 Greenhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oakdale
.
Does 1328 Greenhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1328 Greenhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 1328 Greenhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 Greenhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 Greenhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 1328 Greenhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1328 Greenhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 1328 Greenhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 Greenhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 Greenhaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 Greenhaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1328 Greenhaven Drive has units with air conditioning.
