Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Oak Park
Find more places like 6854 Poppyview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oak Park, CA
/
6854 Poppyview Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:55 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6854 Poppyview Drive
6854 Poppyview Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6854 Poppyview Drive, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
single story 2 bed 2 bath detached townhome includes washer and dryer and refrig washer and dryer are in the unit and patio has access to the once car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6854 Poppyview Drive have any available units?
6854 Poppyview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oak Park, CA
.
What amenities does 6854 Poppyview Drive have?
Some of 6854 Poppyview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6854 Poppyview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6854 Poppyview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6854 Poppyview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6854 Poppyview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oak Park
.
Does 6854 Poppyview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6854 Poppyview Drive offers parking.
Does 6854 Poppyview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6854 Poppyview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6854 Poppyview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6854 Poppyview Drive has a pool.
Does 6854 Poppyview Drive have accessible units?
No, 6854 Poppyview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6854 Poppyview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6854 Poppyview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6854 Poppyview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6854 Poppyview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln
Oak Park, CA 91377
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr
Oak Park, CA 91377
Similar Pages
Oak Park 1 Bedrooms
Oak Park 2 Bedrooms
Oak Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oak Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Oak Park Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Oxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
Ventura, CA
Downey, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Whittier, CA
Lancaster, CA
Camarillo, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Alhambra, CA
Altadena, CA
Compton, CA
Topanga, CA
Temple City, CA
Carpinteria, CA
Montebello, CA
Signal Hill, CA
West Carson, CA
Port Hueneme, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
Malibu, CA
Rolling Hills Estates, CA
El Segundo, CA
Ojai, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
University of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons