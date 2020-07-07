All apartments in Oak Park
Find more places like 6854 Poppyview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Park, CA
/
6854 Poppyview Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:55 AM

6854 Poppyview Drive

6854 Poppyview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6854 Poppyview Drive, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
single story 2 bed 2 bath detached townhome includes washer and dryer and refrig washer and dryer are in the unit and patio has access to the once car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6854 Poppyview Drive have any available units?
6854 Poppyview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 6854 Poppyview Drive have?
Some of 6854 Poppyview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6854 Poppyview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6854 Poppyview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6854 Poppyview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6854 Poppyview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 6854 Poppyview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6854 Poppyview Drive offers parking.
Does 6854 Poppyview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6854 Poppyview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6854 Poppyview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6854 Poppyview Drive has a pool.
Does 6854 Poppyview Drive have accessible units?
No, 6854 Poppyview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6854 Poppyview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6854 Poppyview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6854 Poppyview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6854 Poppyview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln
Oak Park, CA 91377
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr
Oak Park, CA 91377

Similar Pages

Oak Park 1 BedroomsOak Park 2 Bedrooms
Oak Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOak Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Oak Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA
Carpinteria, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons