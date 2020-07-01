All apartments in Oak Park
6828 Eaglehaven Ln.

6828 Eaglehaven Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6828 Eaglehaven Lane, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
IDEALLY LOCATED OAK PARK HOME! - Location, Location, Location!! Great floor plan at the end of a cul de sac and backing to open majestic hills and beautiful surroundings. Closely located to Deerhill Park Rancho Simi Recreational area which includes tennis courts, basketball courts, baseball diamond, soccer field, full picnic facilities, and children's play area! This property is located in the very sought after Oak Park School district and features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, is freshly painted, laminate floors downstairs, newer stainless steel appliances, two car garage, beautiful backyard, fireplace, and so much more. HOA includes community pool and spa. Do not miss!

(RLNE5437252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6828 Eaglehaven Ln. have any available units?
6828 Eaglehaven Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 6828 Eaglehaven Ln. have?
Some of 6828 Eaglehaven Ln.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6828 Eaglehaven Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
6828 Eaglehaven Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6828 Eaglehaven Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6828 Eaglehaven Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 6828 Eaglehaven Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 6828 Eaglehaven Ln. offers parking.
Does 6828 Eaglehaven Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6828 Eaglehaven Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6828 Eaglehaven Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 6828 Eaglehaven Ln. has a pool.
Does 6828 Eaglehaven Ln. have accessible units?
No, 6828 Eaglehaven Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 6828 Eaglehaven Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6828 Eaglehaven Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6828 Eaglehaven Ln. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6828 Eaglehaven Ln. has units with air conditioning.

