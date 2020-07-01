6828 Eaglehaven Ln.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

IDEALLY LOCATED OAK PARK HOME! - Location, Location, Location!! Great floor plan at the end of a cul de sac and backing to open majestic hills and beautiful surroundings. Closely located to Deerhill Park Rancho Simi Recreational area which includes tennis courts, basketball courts, baseball diamond, soccer field, full picnic facilities, and children's play area! This property is located in the very sought after Oak Park School district and features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, is freshly painted, laminate floors downstairs, newer stainless steel appliances, two car garage, beautiful backyard, fireplace, and so much more. HOA includes community pool and spa. Do not miss!



(RLNE5437252)