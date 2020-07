Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

JUST REDUCED! Single Story home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Oak Park. The house has it all. NEWLY REMODELED HOUSE, all new bathrooms, kitchen, floors with a designers touch. A must see. House has a beautiful backyard with a pool. Close Proximity to Brookside Elementary and other award winning schools. Easy to show. Strong credit and references required.