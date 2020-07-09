All apartments in Oak Park
Find more places like 6291 Deerbrook Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Park, CA
/
6291 Deerbrook Road
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

6291 Deerbrook Road

6291 Deerbrook Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6291 Deerbrook Road, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Surround yourself with beauty and nature as you drive home to your gorgeous estate located in the quiet and peaceful hills of Oak Park. Elegant 6 bedroom Regency Hills Estate with a private Oasis like backyard .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6291 Deerbrook Road have any available units?
6291 Deerbrook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 6291 Deerbrook Road have?
Some of 6291 Deerbrook Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6291 Deerbrook Road currently offering any rent specials?
6291 Deerbrook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6291 Deerbrook Road pet-friendly?
No, 6291 Deerbrook Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 6291 Deerbrook Road offer parking?
Yes, 6291 Deerbrook Road offers parking.
Does 6291 Deerbrook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6291 Deerbrook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6291 Deerbrook Road have a pool?
Yes, 6291 Deerbrook Road has a pool.
Does 6291 Deerbrook Road have accessible units?
No, 6291 Deerbrook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6291 Deerbrook Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6291 Deerbrook Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6291 Deerbrook Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6291 Deerbrook Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln
Oak Park, CA 91377
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr
Oak Park, CA 91377

Similar Pages

Oak Park 1 BedroomsOak Park 2 Bedrooms
Oak Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOak Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Oak Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA
Carpinteria, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons