62 Locust Avenue
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:15 AM

62 Locust Avenue

62 Locust Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

62 Locust Avenue, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful pool house in the hearth of Oak Park 4 Bedrooms 3 Baths .
Oak park high school, Medea Creek Middle school & Oak Hills elementary school.
Fresh paint inside and out side.
Master bedroom with master bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Locust Avenue have any available units?
62 Locust Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 62 Locust Avenue have?
Some of 62 Locust Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Locust Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
62 Locust Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Locust Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 62 Locust Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 62 Locust Avenue offer parking?
No, 62 Locust Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 62 Locust Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Locust Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Locust Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 62 Locust Avenue has a pool.
Does 62 Locust Avenue have accessible units?
No, 62 Locust Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Locust Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Locust Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Locust Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Locust Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
