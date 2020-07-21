Beautiful pool house in the hearth of Oak Park 4 Bedrooms 3 Baths . Oak park high school, Medea Creek Middle school & Oak Hills elementary school. Fresh paint inside and out side. Master bedroom with master bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 62 Locust Avenue have any available units?
62 Locust Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 62 Locust Avenue have?
Some of 62 Locust Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Locust Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
62 Locust Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.