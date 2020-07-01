All apartments in Oak Park
6050 Sunnycrest Drive

Location

6050 Sunnycrest Drive, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedrooms + 2 Baths single story home with lush yard, on cul de sac. Close to award winning Oak Park schools and hiking trails. Bright and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Living room and dining area designed for spacious entertaining. Separate indoor laundry room with utility sink. Family room with fireplace and master bedroom both open to back yard. Master bdrm with walk in closet, & bathroom with separate shower. 2 car attached garage with storage cabinets. Call Ruth Rose 818 865 9073 or Ruth@RuthRose.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6050 Sunnycrest Drive have any available units?
6050 Sunnycrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 6050 Sunnycrest Drive have?
Some of 6050 Sunnycrest Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6050 Sunnycrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6050 Sunnycrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6050 Sunnycrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6050 Sunnycrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 6050 Sunnycrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6050 Sunnycrest Drive offers parking.
Does 6050 Sunnycrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6050 Sunnycrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6050 Sunnycrest Drive have a pool?
No, 6050 Sunnycrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6050 Sunnycrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 6050 Sunnycrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6050 Sunnycrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6050 Sunnycrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6050 Sunnycrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6050 Sunnycrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

