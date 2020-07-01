6050 Sunnycrest Drive

Amenities

3 Bedrooms + 2 Baths single story home with lush yard, on cul de sac. Close to award winning Oak Park schools and hiking trails. Bright and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Living room and dining area designed for spacious entertaining. Separate indoor laundry room with utility sink. Family room with fireplace and master bedroom both open to back yard. Master bdrm with walk in closet, & bathroom with separate shower. 2 car attached garage with storage cabinets. Call Ruth Rose 818 865 9073 or Ruth@RuthRose.com