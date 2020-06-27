5530 Spanish Oak Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Oak Park townhome available for lease! Features include: two-story floorplan w/2BR + 2.5BA; living room w/fireplace + wood floors; kitchen w/all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); formal dining area; two master suites (one w/balcony); washer + dryer provided; central air; two patios; mountain view; single attached garage + 1 car carport; community offers pool + spa; water + trash included; small pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.