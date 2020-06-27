All apartments in Oak Park
Last updated July 13 2019 at 11:48 AM

5530 Spanish Oak Lane

5530 Spanish Oak Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5530 Spanish Oak Ln, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Oak Park townhome available for lease! Features include: two-story floorplan w/2BR + 2.5BA; living room w/fireplace + wood floors; kitchen w/all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); formal dining area; two master suites (one w/balcony); washer + dryer provided; central air; two patios; mountain view; single attached garage + 1 car carport; community offers pool + spa; water + trash included; small pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5530 Spanish Oak Lane have any available units?
5530 Spanish Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 5530 Spanish Oak Lane have?
Some of 5530 Spanish Oak Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5530 Spanish Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5530 Spanish Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5530 Spanish Oak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5530 Spanish Oak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5530 Spanish Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5530 Spanish Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 5530 Spanish Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5530 Spanish Oak Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5530 Spanish Oak Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5530 Spanish Oak Lane has a pool.
Does 5530 Spanish Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 5530 Spanish Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5530 Spanish Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5530 Spanish Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5530 Spanish Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5530 Spanish Oak Lane has units with air conditioning.
