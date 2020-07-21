493 Cremona Way

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace ice maker bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

STUNNING HOME IN OAK PARK WITH LARGE BONUS ROOM! Conveniently located in the family friendly neighborhood of Monte Carlo, this beautiful home is walking distance to Red Oak Elementary and Indian Springs Park. Featuring a completely updated kitchen (including quartz countertops, stainless appliances and a farm sink), new carpet and fresh paint throughout, this home is move in ready and won't last long. There are 4 bedrooms + a LARGE bonus room that could be used as a 5th bedroom, 3 full bathrooms, a formal living and dining room, a casual family room and a master suite with dual vanity and a soaking tub. In addition, there is a nice sized private backyard. TRULY A STUNNING HOME!