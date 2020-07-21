All apartments in Oak Park
Last updated March 23 2020 at 1:23 AM

493 Cremona Way

493 Cremona Way · No Longer Available
Location

493 Cremona Way, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
ice maker
bathtub
STUNNING HOME IN OAK PARK WITH LARGE BONUS ROOM! Conveniently located in the family friendly neighborhood of Monte Carlo, this beautiful home is walking distance to Red Oak Elementary and Indian Springs Park. Featuring a completely updated kitchen (including quartz countertops, stainless appliances and a farm sink), new carpet and fresh paint throughout, this home is move in ready and won't last long. There are 4 bedrooms + a LARGE bonus room that could be used as a 5th bedroom, 3 full bathrooms, a formal living and dining room, a casual family room and a master suite with dual vanity and a soaking tub. In addition, there is a nice sized private backyard. TRULY A STUNNING HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 493 Cremona Way have any available units?
493 Cremona Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 493 Cremona Way have?
Some of 493 Cremona Way's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 493 Cremona Way currently offering any rent specials?
493 Cremona Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 493 Cremona Way pet-friendly?
No, 493 Cremona Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 493 Cremona Way offer parking?
No, 493 Cremona Way does not offer parking.
Does 493 Cremona Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 493 Cremona Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 493 Cremona Way have a pool?
No, 493 Cremona Way does not have a pool.
Does 493 Cremona Way have accessible units?
No, 493 Cremona Way does not have accessible units.
Does 493 Cremona Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 493 Cremona Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 493 Cremona Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 493 Cremona Way does not have units with air conditioning.
