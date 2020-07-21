4894 MARTONA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous Upgraded Townhouse in Oak Park - Newly renovated townhouse featuring extensive upgrades to the entire home. House features remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. The remodeled kitchen is fully equipped with quartz countertops, newer stove, newer built-in microwave, and newer dishwasher. Spacious bedrooms with overhead fans. This home includes custom wood flooring and carpet in the bedrooms. Spacious open concept floorplan.



Additional features include a newer air conditioning unit, central heating, convenient laundry room, and a private yard. Attached 2 car garage with plenty of storage.



Capri II Condo Association amenities include a shared pool, Jacuzzi, 2 playgrounds and community clubhouse.



Near schools, parks, and shopping.

The final security deposit will be based on credit scores. Pets at owners discretion with an additional pet deposit.



Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.



(RLNE3459731)