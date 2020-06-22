All apartments in Oak Park
Find more places like 4813 Via Bensa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Park, CA
/
4813 Via Bensa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4813 Via Bensa

4813 Via Bensa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4813 Via Bensa, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
New Counter top in Kitchen. All the amenities Capri has to offer. Custom built private back yard with mature trees and gazebo. NEW A/C UNIT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4813 Via Bensa have any available units?
4813 Via Bensa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 4813 Via Bensa have?
Some of 4813 Via Bensa's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4813 Via Bensa currently offering any rent specials?
4813 Via Bensa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4813 Via Bensa pet-friendly?
No, 4813 Via Bensa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 4813 Via Bensa offer parking?
Yes, 4813 Via Bensa does offer parking.
Does 4813 Via Bensa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4813 Via Bensa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4813 Via Bensa have a pool?
Yes, 4813 Via Bensa has a pool.
Does 4813 Via Bensa have accessible units?
No, 4813 Via Bensa does not have accessible units.
Does 4813 Via Bensa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4813 Via Bensa has units with dishwashers.
Does 4813 Via Bensa have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4813 Via Bensa has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr
Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln
Oak Park, CA 91377

Similar Pages

Oak Park 1 BedroomsOak Park 2 Bedrooms
Oak Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOak Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Oak Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA
Carpinteria, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons