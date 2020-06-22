Rent Calculator
Oak Park, CA
4813 Via Bensa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 34
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4813 Via Bensa
4813 Via Bensa
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4813 Via Bensa, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
New Counter top in Kitchen. All the amenities Capri has to offer. Custom built private back yard with mature trees and gazebo. NEW A/C UNIT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4813 Via Bensa have any available units?
4813 Via Bensa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oak Park, CA
.
What amenities does 4813 Via Bensa have?
Some of 4813 Via Bensa's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4813 Via Bensa currently offering any rent specials?
4813 Via Bensa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4813 Via Bensa pet-friendly?
No, 4813 Via Bensa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oak Park
.
Does 4813 Via Bensa offer parking?
Yes, 4813 Via Bensa does offer parking.
Does 4813 Via Bensa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4813 Via Bensa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4813 Via Bensa have a pool?
Yes, 4813 Via Bensa has a pool.
Does 4813 Via Bensa have accessible units?
No, 4813 Via Bensa does not have accessible units.
Does 4813 Via Bensa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4813 Via Bensa has units with dishwashers.
Does 4813 Via Bensa have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4813 Via Bensa has units with air conditioning.
