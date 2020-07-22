Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Oak Park
Find more places like 4789 Gondola Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oak Park, CA
/
4789 Gondola Drive
Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:47 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4789 Gondola Drive
4789 Gondola Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Location
4789 Gondola Drive, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted unit with new appliances. Desirable corner lot .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4789 Gondola Drive have any available units?
4789 Gondola Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oak Park, CA
.
Is 4789 Gondola Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4789 Gondola Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4789 Gondola Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4789 Gondola Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oak Park
.
Does 4789 Gondola Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4789 Gondola Drive offers parking.
Does 4789 Gondola Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4789 Gondola Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4789 Gondola Drive have a pool?
No, 4789 Gondola Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4789 Gondola Drive have accessible units?
No, 4789 Gondola Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4789 Gondola Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4789 Gondola Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4789 Gondola Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4789 Gondola Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr
Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln
Oak Park, CA 91377
Similar Pages
Oak Park 1 Bedroom Apartments
Oak Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oak Park 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Oak Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Oak Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Torrance, CA
Oxnard, CA
Burbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
Ventura, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Whittier, CA
Downey, CA
Lancaster, CA
Palmdale, CA
Camarillo, CA
Redondo Beach, CA
San Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CA
Del Aire, CA
Westlake Village, CA
San Pasqual, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CA
San Marino, CA
Malibu, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Westmont, CA
Florence-Graham, CA
Signal Hill, CA
Compton, CA
Topanga, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
University of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons