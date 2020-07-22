All apartments in Oak Park
Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:47 AM

4789 Gondola Drive

4789 Gondola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4789 Gondola Drive, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted unit with new appliances. Desirable corner lot .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4789 Gondola Drive have any available units?
4789 Gondola Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
Is 4789 Gondola Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4789 Gondola Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4789 Gondola Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4789 Gondola Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 4789 Gondola Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4789 Gondola Drive offers parking.
Does 4789 Gondola Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4789 Gondola Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4789 Gondola Drive have a pool?
No, 4789 Gondola Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4789 Gondola Drive have accessible units?
No, 4789 Gondola Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4789 Gondola Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4789 Gondola Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4789 Gondola Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4789 Gondola Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
