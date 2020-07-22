Rent Calculator
469 Savona Way
469 Savona Way
469 Savona Way
Report This Listing
Location
469 Savona Way, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Story home in beautiful and peaceful community
Walking distance to school and park
Updated kitchen appliances
Beautiful relaxing backyard
Local California Distinguised Schools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 469 Savona Way have any available units?
469 Savona Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Oak Park, CA
.
What amenities does 469 Savona Way have?
Some of 469 Savona Way's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 469 Savona Way currently offering any rent specials?
469 Savona Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 469 Savona Way pet-friendly?
No, 469 Savona Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Oak Park
.
Does 469 Savona Way offer parking?
Yes, 469 Savona Way offers parking.
Does 469 Savona Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 469 Savona Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 469 Savona Way have a pool?
No, 469 Savona Way does not have a pool.
Does 469 Savona Way have accessible units?
No, 469 Savona Way does not have accessible units.
Does 469 Savona Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 469 Savona Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 469 Savona Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 469 Savona Way has units with air conditioning.
