All apartments in Oak Park
Find more places like 469 Savona Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Park, CA
/
469 Savona Way
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:44 AM

469 Savona Way

469 Savona Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

469 Savona Way, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Story home in beautiful and peaceful community
Walking distance to school and park
Updated kitchen appliances
Beautiful relaxing backyard
Local California Distinguised Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 469 Savona Way have any available units?
469 Savona Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 469 Savona Way have?
Some of 469 Savona Way's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 469 Savona Way currently offering any rent specials?
469 Savona Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 469 Savona Way pet-friendly?
No, 469 Savona Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 469 Savona Way offer parking?
Yes, 469 Savona Way offers parking.
Does 469 Savona Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 469 Savona Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 469 Savona Way have a pool?
No, 469 Savona Way does not have a pool.
Does 469 Savona Way have accessible units?
No, 469 Savona Way does not have accessible units.
Does 469 Savona Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 469 Savona Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 469 Savona Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 469 Savona Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln
Oak Park, CA 91377
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr
Oak Park, CA 91377

Similar Pages

Oak Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOak Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oak Park 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsOak Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Oak Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CA
Whittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CASan Marino, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons