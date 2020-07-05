All apartments in Oak Park
Find more places like 459 Lorenzo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Park, CA
/
459 Lorenzo Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

459 Lorenzo Drive

459 Lorenzo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

459 Lorenzo Drive, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
undefined

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 Lorenzo Drive have any available units?
459 Lorenzo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
Is 459 Lorenzo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
459 Lorenzo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 Lorenzo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 459 Lorenzo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 459 Lorenzo Drive offer parking?
No, 459 Lorenzo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 459 Lorenzo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 459 Lorenzo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 Lorenzo Drive have a pool?
No, 459 Lorenzo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 459 Lorenzo Drive have accessible units?
No, 459 Lorenzo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 459 Lorenzo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 459 Lorenzo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 459 Lorenzo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 459 Lorenzo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln
Oak Park, CA 91377
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr
Oak Park, CA 91377

Similar Pages

Oak Park 1 BedroomsOak Park 2 Bedrooms
Oak Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOak Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Oak Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA
Carpinteria, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons