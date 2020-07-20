Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Oak Park
Find more places like 409 Zeno Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oak Park, CA
/
409 Zeno Way
Last updated June 11 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
409 Zeno Way
409 Zeno Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Park
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
409 Zeno Way, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a rental of one room inside my house. It has its own bathroom inside the bedroom. Kitchen use. No guests. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 409 Zeno Way have any available units?
409 Zeno Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oak Park, CA
.
Is 409 Zeno Way currently offering any rent specials?
409 Zeno Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Zeno Way pet-friendly?
No, 409 Zeno Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oak Park
.
Does 409 Zeno Way offer parking?
No, 409 Zeno Way does not offer parking.
Does 409 Zeno Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Zeno Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Zeno Way have a pool?
No, 409 Zeno Way does not have a pool.
Does 409 Zeno Way have accessible units?
No, 409 Zeno Way does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Zeno Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Zeno Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Zeno Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 Zeno Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln
Oak Park, CA 91377
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr
Oak Park, CA 91377
Similar Pages
Oak Park 1 Bedroom Apartments
Oak Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oak Park 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Oak Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Oak Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Torrance, CA
Oxnard, CA
Burbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
Ventura, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Whittier, CA
Downey, CA
Lancaster, CA
Palmdale, CA
Camarillo, CA
Redondo Beach, CA
San Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CA
Del Aire, CA
Westlake Village, CA
San Pasqual, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CA
San Marino, CA
Malibu, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Westmont, CA
Florence-Graham, CA
Signal Hill, CA
Compton, CA
Topanga, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
University of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons