Remodled with white cabinets and black granite counters, fireplace with carrera marble tiles. Home is being painted this week. Laminate wood flooring. Large very private backyard with sunset views. Highly coveted Oak Park school district
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23 Kanan Road have any available units?
23 Kanan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 23 Kanan Road have?
Some of 23 Kanan Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Kanan Road currently offering any rent specials?
23 Kanan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.