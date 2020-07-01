All apartments in Oak Park
Last updated February 19 2020

23 Kanan Road

23 Kanan Road · No Longer Available
Location

23 Kanan Road, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Remodled with white cabinets and black granite counters, fireplace with carrera marble tiles. Home is being painted this week. Laminate wood flooring. Large very private backyard with sunset views. Highly coveted Oak Park school district

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Kanan Road have any available units?
23 Kanan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 23 Kanan Road have?
Some of 23 Kanan Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Kanan Road currently offering any rent specials?
23 Kanan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Kanan Road pet-friendly?
No, 23 Kanan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 23 Kanan Road offer parking?
Yes, 23 Kanan Road offers parking.
Does 23 Kanan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Kanan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Kanan Road have a pool?
No, 23 Kanan Road does not have a pool.
Does 23 Kanan Road have accessible units?
No, 23 Kanan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Kanan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Kanan Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Kanan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Kanan Road does not have units with air conditioning.

