Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM
1 of 21
15212 Roper Avenue
15212 Roper Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15212 Roper Avenue, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Charming home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15212 Roper Avenue have any available units?
15212 Roper Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Norwalk, CA
.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Norwalk Rent Report
.
Is 15212 Roper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15212 Roper Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15212 Roper Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15212 Roper Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Norwalk
.
Does 15212 Roper Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15212 Roper Avenue offers parking.
Does 15212 Roper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15212 Roper Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15212 Roper Avenue have a pool?
No, 15212 Roper Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15212 Roper Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15212 Roper Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15212 Roper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15212 Roper Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15212 Roper Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15212 Roper Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
