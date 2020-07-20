All apartments in Norwalk
Find more places like 15212 Roper Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norwalk, CA
/
15212 Roper Avenue
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

15212 Roper Avenue

15212 Roper Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Norwalk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15212 Roper Avenue, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Charming home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15212 Roper Avenue have any available units?
15212 Roper Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
Is 15212 Roper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15212 Roper Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15212 Roper Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15212 Roper Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 15212 Roper Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15212 Roper Avenue offers parking.
Does 15212 Roper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15212 Roper Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15212 Roper Avenue have a pool?
No, 15212 Roper Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15212 Roper Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15212 Roper Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15212 Roper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15212 Roper Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15212 Roper Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15212 Roper Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St
Norwalk, CA 90650
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave
Norwalk, CA 90650

Similar Pages

Norwalk 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNorwalk 2 Bedroom Apartments
Norwalk Apartments with GymsNorwalk Apartments with Parking
Norwalk Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CA
Marina del Rey, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles