All apartments in Norwalk
Find more places like 14829 Helwig Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norwalk, CA
/
14829 Helwig Ave.
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

14829 Helwig Ave.

14829 Helwig Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Norwalk
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14829 Helwig Avenue, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated Cosy 2 bedroom home ready for move in! - Brand New Completely Remodeled Two (2) Bedroom, One (1) Bathroom House in Norwalk with Stove, Carpets, Blinds, Plank Flooring, Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups, Single Car Garage, Newly Painted, Brand New Landscaping, New Flooring, a MUST SEE Small Pet Ok w/ Deposit.

Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirement (requirements apply). If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact our office at:

Safeguard Equities Inc.
14316 Bellflower Blvd.
Bellflower, CA 90706
(562) 920-7851

**This listing is provided solely for use by potential tenants of Safeguard Equities Inc., any unauthorized distribution, publication or reproduction, whether printed, verbal or otherwise without the express approval of Safeguard Equities Inc. is strictly prohibited and violators will be prosecuted. All listing information provided by Safeguard Equities Inc. is deemed reliable, however should be independently verified. Safeguard Equities Inc. cannot control unauthorized distribution of our rental listings and encourages you as the consumer to verify all information provided herein.

(RLNE5326176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14829 Helwig Ave. have any available units?
14829 Helwig Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 14829 Helwig Ave. have?
Some of 14829 Helwig Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14829 Helwig Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
14829 Helwig Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14829 Helwig Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14829 Helwig Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 14829 Helwig Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 14829 Helwig Ave. offers parking.
Does 14829 Helwig Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14829 Helwig Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14829 Helwig Ave. have a pool?
No, 14829 Helwig Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 14829 Helwig Ave. have accessible units?
No, 14829 Helwig Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 14829 Helwig Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14829 Helwig Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St
Norwalk, CA 90650
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave
Norwalk, CA 90650

Similar Pages

Norwalk 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNorwalk 2 Bedroom Apartments
Norwalk Apartments with GymsNorwalk Apartments with Parking
Norwalk Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CA
Marina del Rey, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles