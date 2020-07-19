Rent Calculator
All apartments in Norwalk
Find more places like 14636 Maryton Ave.
Norwalk, CA
14636 Maryton Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14636 Maryton Ave
14636 Maryton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
14636 Maryton Avenue, Norwalk, CA 90650
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
14636 Maryton - Property Id: 92392
Perfect starter home with large backyard, right by the 5 freeway
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92392
Property Id 92392
(RLNE4598229)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14636 Maryton Ave have any available units?
14636 Maryton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Norwalk, CA
.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Norwalk Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14636 Maryton Ave have?
Some of 14636 Maryton Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14636 Maryton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14636 Maryton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14636 Maryton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14636 Maryton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14636 Maryton Ave offer parking?
No, 14636 Maryton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 14636 Maryton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14636 Maryton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14636 Maryton Ave have a pool?
No, 14636 Maryton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14636 Maryton Ave have accessible units?
No, 14636 Maryton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14636 Maryton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 14636 Maryton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
