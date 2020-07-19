Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Norwalk
Find more places like 14414 Studebaker Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Norwalk, CA
/
14414 Studebaker Rd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14414 Studebaker Rd.
14414 Studebaker Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Norwalk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
14414 Studebaker Road, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14414 Studebaker Rd. have any available units?
14414 Studebaker Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Norwalk, CA
.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Norwalk Rent Report
.
Is 14414 Studebaker Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
14414 Studebaker Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14414 Studebaker Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14414 Studebaker Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 14414 Studebaker Rd. offer parking?
No, 14414 Studebaker Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 14414 Studebaker Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14414 Studebaker Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14414 Studebaker Rd. have a pool?
No, 14414 Studebaker Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 14414 Studebaker Rd. have accessible units?
No, 14414 Studebaker Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 14414 Studebaker Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14414 Studebaker Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14414 Studebaker Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14414 Studebaker Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave
Norwalk, CA 90650
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St
Norwalk, CA 90650
Similar Pages
Norwalk 1 Bedrooms
Norwalk 2 Bedrooms
Norwalk Apartments with Gyms
Norwalk Apartments with Parking
Norwalk Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Glendora, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
Carson, CA
San Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CA
Aliso Viejo, CA
Marina del Rey, CA
Stanton, CA
El Monte, CA
Arcadia, CA
Montclair, CA
Cypress, CA
Covina, CA
La Verne, CA
Laguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles