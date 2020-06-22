All apartments in Norwalk
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:49 AM

13604 Bloomfield Ave.

13604 Bloomfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13604 Bloomfield Avenue, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
THREE BEDROOM HOME IN NORWALK- READY FOR MOVE-IN, Multi-Home Property - This is a Three (3) Bedroom, 1 3/4 Bathrooms with Dishwasher, Laminate Floors, Blinds, Verticals, Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups, Double- Car Garage w/ Opener, All Utilities Paid, No Pets Please.

Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirement (requirements apply). If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact our office at:

Safeguard Equities Inc.
14316 Bellflower Blvd.
Bellflower, CA 90706
(562) 920-7851
www.seipm.com

**This listing is provided solely for use by potential tenants of Safeguard Equities Inc., any unauthorized distribution, publication or reproduction, whether printed, verbal or otherwise without the express approval of Safeguard Equities Inc. is strictly prohibited and violators will be prosecuted. All listing information provided by Safeguard Equities Inc. is deemed reliable, however should be independently verified. Safeguard Equities Inc. cannot control unauthorized distribution of our rental listings and encourages you as the consumer to verify all information provided herein.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4560937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13604 Bloomfield Ave. have any available units?
13604 Bloomfield Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 13604 Bloomfield Ave. have?
Some of 13604 Bloomfield Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13604 Bloomfield Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
13604 Bloomfield Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13604 Bloomfield Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 13604 Bloomfield Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 13604 Bloomfield Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 13604 Bloomfield Ave. does offer parking.
Does 13604 Bloomfield Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13604 Bloomfield Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13604 Bloomfield Ave. have a pool?
No, 13604 Bloomfield Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 13604 Bloomfield Ave. have accessible units?
No, 13604 Bloomfield Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 13604 Bloomfield Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13604 Bloomfield Ave. has units with dishwashers.
