All apartments in Norwalk
Find more places like 13000 Studebaker Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norwalk, CA
/
13000 Studebaker Road
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

13000 Studebaker Road

13000 Studebaker Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Norwalk
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13000 Studebaker Road, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Spacious and Remodeled 2bedroom Apartment. Quietbbuilding and Quiet area. Close to 105, 605 and 5 freeways. Also close to the metro station.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/norwalk-ca?lid=13150438

(RLNE5635161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13000 Studebaker Road have any available units?
13000 Studebaker Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 13000 Studebaker Road have?
Some of 13000 Studebaker Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13000 Studebaker Road currently offering any rent specials?
13000 Studebaker Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13000 Studebaker Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13000 Studebaker Road is pet friendly.
Does 13000 Studebaker Road offer parking?
Yes, 13000 Studebaker Road offers parking.
Does 13000 Studebaker Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13000 Studebaker Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13000 Studebaker Road have a pool?
Yes, 13000 Studebaker Road has a pool.
Does 13000 Studebaker Road have accessible units?
No, 13000 Studebaker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13000 Studebaker Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13000 Studebaker Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave
Norwalk, CA 90650
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St
Norwalk, CA 90650

Similar Pages

Norwalk 1 BedroomsNorwalk 2 Bedrooms
Norwalk Apartments with BalconyNorwalk Dog Friendly Apartments
Norwalk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA
Inglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles