Home
/
Norwalk, CA
/
13000 Studebaker Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
13000 Studebaker Road
13000 Studebaker Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
13000 Studebaker Road, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk-La Mirada
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
spacious and remodeled 2 bedroom.
very quiet building. we welcome pets. swimming pool, picnic area, laundry room.
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/28089
(RLNE4751377)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13000 Studebaker Road have any available units?
13000 Studebaker Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Norwalk, CA
.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Norwalk Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13000 Studebaker Road have?
Some of 13000 Studebaker Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13000 Studebaker Road currently offering any rent specials?
13000 Studebaker Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13000 Studebaker Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13000 Studebaker Road is pet friendly.
Does 13000 Studebaker Road offer parking?
Yes, 13000 Studebaker Road offers parking.
Does 13000 Studebaker Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13000 Studebaker Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13000 Studebaker Road have a pool?
Yes, 13000 Studebaker Road has a pool.
Does 13000 Studebaker Road have accessible units?
No, 13000 Studebaker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13000 Studebaker Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13000 Studebaker Road has units with dishwashers.
