February 16 2020

12718 Pecos Avenue

Location

12718 Pecos Avenue, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Super Adorable 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath Single Story Home with a Beautiful Swimming Pool. Located in a Cul-de-sac in One of the Most Desirable Areas of Norwalk, Close to the 105 and 605 Fwys, and the Shopping Center on Imperial as well. This Amazing Home has Open Floorplan, and it was Recently Remodeled and Upgraded with Radiant Recessed Lights Throughout the House, Ceiling Fan in all Bedrooms, Laminated Waterproof Flooring on Bedrooms and Livingroom; New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, an Island, and Modern Cabinets. The Beautiful Master Bathroom was Upgraded with Marble. This Home has Fenced Front Yard, an Attached 2 Car Garage, New Windows, and Covered Patio with a Bar, Fresh Paint, Ceramic Flooring on Kitchen, New Plumbing, Crown Molding, Mirror Closet Doors in one Bedroom, New Pool Equipment, New Wiring Throughout the House. Too Many Features to List, Must Come and See for Yourself to Appreciate the Beauty of this Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12718 Pecos Avenue have any available units?
12718 Pecos Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 12718 Pecos Avenue have?
Some of 12718 Pecos Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12718 Pecos Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12718 Pecos Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12718 Pecos Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12718 Pecos Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 12718 Pecos Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12718 Pecos Avenue offers parking.
Does 12718 Pecos Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12718 Pecos Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12718 Pecos Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12718 Pecos Avenue has a pool.
Does 12718 Pecos Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12718 Pecos Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12718 Pecos Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12718 Pecos Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
