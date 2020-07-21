12718 Pecos Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Super Adorable 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath Single Story Home with a Beautiful Swimming Pool. Located in a Cul-de-sac in One of the Most Desirable Areas of Norwalk, Close to the 105 and 605 Fwys, and the Shopping Center on Imperial as well. This Amazing Home has Open Floorplan, and it was Recently Remodeled and Upgraded with Radiant Recessed Lights Throughout the House, Ceiling Fan in all Bedrooms, Laminated Waterproof Flooring on Bedrooms and Livingroom; New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, an Island, and Modern Cabinets. The Beautiful Master Bathroom was Upgraded with Marble. This Home has Fenced Front Yard, an Attached 2 Car Garage, New Windows, and Covered Patio with a Bar, Fresh Paint, Ceramic Flooring on Kitchen, New Plumbing, Crown Molding, Mirror Closet Doors in one Bedroom, New Pool Equipment, New Wiring Throughout the House. Too Many Features to List, Must Come and See for Yourself to Appreciate the Beauty of this Home!