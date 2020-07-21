Rent Calculator
11557 Angell Street
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:04 PM
11557 Angell Street
11557 Angell Street
Location
11557 Angell Street, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Close to all schools, retail stores and bus routes,
Water, trash and gardener Services paid.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11557 Angell Street have any available units?
11557 Angell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Norwalk, CA
.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Norwalk Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11557 Angell Street have?
Some of 11557 Angell Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11557 Angell Street currently offering any rent specials?
11557 Angell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11557 Angell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11557 Angell Street is pet friendly.
Does 11557 Angell Street offer parking?
Yes, 11557 Angell Street offers parking.
Does 11557 Angell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11557 Angell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11557 Angell Street have a pool?
No, 11557 Angell Street does not have a pool.
Does 11557 Angell Street have accessible units?
Yes, 11557 Angell Street has accessible units.
Does 11557 Angell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11557 Angell Street has units with dishwashers.
