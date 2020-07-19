New Paint, New Carpet, New Blinds, Large Fenced Yard. Double Detached Garage, Storage Shed, Laundry Hook-Ups. New Paint, New Carpet, New Blinds, Large Fenced Yard. Double Detached Garage, Storage Shed, Laundry Hook-Ups.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11329 Belfair St have any available units?
11329 Belfair St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 11329 Belfair St have?
Some of 11329 Belfair St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11329 Belfair St currently offering any rent specials?
11329 Belfair St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11329 Belfair St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11329 Belfair St is pet friendly.
Does 11329 Belfair St offer parking?
Yes, 11329 Belfair St offers parking.
Does 11329 Belfair St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11329 Belfair St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11329 Belfair St have a pool?
No, 11329 Belfair St does not have a pool.
Does 11329 Belfair St have accessible units?
No, 11329 Belfair St does not have accessible units.
Does 11329 Belfair St have units with dishwashers?