All apartments in Norwalk
Find more places like 11128 MOLETTE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Norwalk, CA
/
11128 MOLETTE Street
Last updated August 26 2019 at 2:35 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11128 MOLETTE Street
11128 Molette Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Norwalk
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
11128 Molette Street, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for immediate occupancy! Cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath home located walking distance from Cerritos College. Home is situated in a quiet street,near the end of a cul-de-sac.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11128 MOLETTE Street have any available units?
11128 MOLETTE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Norwalk, CA
.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Norwalk Rent Report
.
Is 11128 MOLETTE Street currently offering any rent specials?
11128 MOLETTE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11128 MOLETTE Street pet-friendly?
No, 11128 MOLETTE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Norwalk
.
Does 11128 MOLETTE Street offer parking?
Yes, 11128 MOLETTE Street offers parking.
Does 11128 MOLETTE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11128 MOLETTE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11128 MOLETTE Street have a pool?
No, 11128 MOLETTE Street does not have a pool.
Does 11128 MOLETTE Street have accessible units?
No, 11128 MOLETTE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11128 MOLETTE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11128 MOLETTE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11128 MOLETTE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11128 MOLETTE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
