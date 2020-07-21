All apartments in Norwalk
11128 MOLETTE Street
11128 MOLETTE Street

11128 Molette Street · No Longer Available
Location

11128 Molette Street, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for immediate occupancy! Cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath home located walking distance from Cerritos College. Home is situated in a quiet street,near the end of a cul-de-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

