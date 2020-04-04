4709 Amber Lane #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool

Affordable Home! - This two bedroom, one bath unit has it's own front patio, as well as a small side yard. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, microwave and refrigerator are a plus! Small nook/dining area. Ceiling fan in the living room for your comfort. Master bedroom has sliding glass door leading to your own patio area. Full bathroom also has granite counter tops, indoor laundry room a plus!

Complex has community pool and playground! Affordable home is close to freeways and shopping! No pets. Unsolicited applications will not be considered.

FOR A SHOWING, call BRYAN 916-765-1275 or the office 916-724-5050.



(RLNE3730102)