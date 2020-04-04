All apartments in North Highlands
Find more places like 4709 Amber Lane #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Highlands, CA
/
4709 Amber Lane #4
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

4709 Amber Lane #4

4709 Amber Lane · (916) 724-5050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Highlands
See all
Haggin Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

4709 Amber Lane, North Highlands, CA 95841
Haggin Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4709 Amber Lane #4 · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Affordable Home! - This two bedroom, one bath unit has it's own front patio, as well as a small side yard. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, microwave and refrigerator are a plus! Small nook/dining area. Ceiling fan in the living room for your comfort. Master bedroom has sliding glass door leading to your own patio area. Full bathroom also has granite counter tops, indoor laundry room a plus!
Complex has community pool and playground! Affordable home is close to freeways and shopping! No pets. Unsolicited applications will not be considered.
FOR A SHOWING, call BRYAN 916-765-1275 or the office 916-724-5050.

(RLNE3730102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4709 Amber Lane #4 have any available units?
4709 Amber Lane #4 has a unit available for $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4709 Amber Lane #4 have?
Some of 4709 Amber Lane #4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4709 Amber Lane #4 currently offering any rent specials?
4709 Amber Lane #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 Amber Lane #4 pet-friendly?
No, 4709 Amber Lane #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Highlands.
Does 4709 Amber Lane #4 offer parking?
No, 4709 Amber Lane #4 does not offer parking.
Does 4709 Amber Lane #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4709 Amber Lane #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 Amber Lane #4 have a pool?
Yes, 4709 Amber Lane #4 has a pool.
Does 4709 Amber Lane #4 have accessible units?
No, 4709 Amber Lane #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 Amber Lane #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4709 Amber Lane #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4709 Amber Lane #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4709 Amber Lane #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4709 Amber Lane #4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

North Highlands 1 BedroomsNorth Highlands 2 Bedrooms
North Highlands Apartments with GarageNorth Highlands Apartments with Pool
North Highlands Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CA
Rocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CA
Antelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CALake Wildwood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Haggin Park

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
Solano Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity