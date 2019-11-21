5227 Tyler Avenue, North El Monte, CA 91780 North El Monte
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Front house with 3-Beds/ 1-bath. The interior Just been remodeled with new paint, new windows, new bath & kitchen & cabinets. Move-in-ready. Convenience to Freeways 10 & 605, schools and shops. Must see!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5227 Tyler Avenue have any available units?
5227 Tyler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North El Monte, CA.
Is 5227 Tyler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5227 Tyler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.