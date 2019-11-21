All apartments in North El Monte
5227 Tyler Avenue

5227 Tyler Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5227 Tyler Avenue, North El Monte, CA 91780
North El Monte

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Front house with 3-Beds/ 1-bath. The interior Just been remodeled with new paint, new windows, new bath & kitchen & cabinets. Move-in-ready. Convenience to Freeways 10 & 605, schools and shops. Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5227 Tyler Avenue have any available units?
5227 Tyler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North El Monte, CA.
Is 5227 Tyler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5227 Tyler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5227 Tyler Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5227 Tyler Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North El Monte.
Does 5227 Tyler Avenue offer parking?
No, 5227 Tyler Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5227 Tyler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5227 Tyler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5227 Tyler Avenue have a pool?
No, 5227 Tyler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5227 Tyler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5227 Tyler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5227 Tyler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5227 Tyler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5227 Tyler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5227 Tyler Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
