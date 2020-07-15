Apartment List
8 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Auburn, CA

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Club Estates
12975 Erin Drive
12975 Erin Drive, North Auburn, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1602 sqft
To pre-qualify and SCHEDULE A SHOWING, CALL: (530) 429-5080 or visit the link below: https://app.tenantturner.
Results within 1 mile of North Auburn

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
712 Dorothy Way,
712 Dorothy Way, Auburn, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1010 sqft
Auburn Condo - Ground level condo in the Oak Pointe community. Light and bright, two bedroom, two bath end unit. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters.
Results within 10 miles of North Auburn

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4950 Scarlet Oak Dr.
4950 Scarlet Oak Drive, El Dorado County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2471 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Greenwood! - Come see this beautiful single story home with plenty of flat acreage for your needs! This house features a wide open layout with 3 spacious bedrooms and open kitchen area.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
6120 Thornwood
6120 Thornwood Drive, Loomis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
952 sqft
6120 Thornwood Available 08/17/20 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage in Loomis - Two bedroom Two bathroom Two car garage with opener Corner lot Eat in Kitchen open to Living Room Central heat/air Fireplace Large backyard Close to Loomis Elementary

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4479 Garden Bar Road
4479 Garden Bar Road, Placer County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
!0 acre Secondary home in the Lincoln Foothills! - Lincoln Foothills private 10 acre ranch has a remodeled secondary home. 2 bed 2 bath approx. 1200 sq ft manufactured home available for rent. Property is gated, approx.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5746 Butler Road
5746 Butler Road, Placer County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1925 sqft
- This property is located in the hills of Penryn, on about 4 acres of land. Complete with new carpet, fresh interior paint, and high vaulted ceilings and many windows. The home has a wraparound deck with a view, and gated access to the property.

1 of 14

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
7217 Orchard Cir
7217 Orchard Circle, Penryn, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2011 sqft
Beautiful Penryn Townhome in a gated community within the Loomis Del Oro School Districts. Open floor plan, 10ft. ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace, upgraded granite kitchen with island/dining bar. 4 bedroom* 3 bath.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
925 MINI RANCH ROAD
925 Mini Ranch Road, Placer County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2400 sqft
925 MINI RANCH ROAD Available 07/18/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME ON 5 ACRES IN LINCOLN THAT BACKS TO AUBURN RAVINE CREEK!! - GATED COUNTRY PROPERTY ON 5 ACRES FULLY UPDATED! This home offers tile entry way, newer carpet throughout, newer paint, all 4 bedrooms
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in North Auburn, CA

Finding an apartment in North Auburn that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

