Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

11435 Edgewood Road Available 07/31/20 Home For Rent! - Country Living but, close to town!



Conveniently located in Auburn, CA Easy access to HWY 80 & 49.



This nice home will be ready for your family to move into at the end of July.



3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Home with a '2' Car Garage. Good sized Yard.



Minimum Credit Score: 650+

Minimum Income Required: $6,000 per month



Credit must be in good standing.

No Evictions or Late Rent Payments.



No Pets, allowed.



Tenant to pay: Water & Garbage

Owners pays: Sewer



Lease Term: 12 months

Application Fee: $35 per adult



CADRE#01946044



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5965183)