11435 Edgewood Road

11435 Edgewood Road · (916) 332-1313 ext. 200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11435 Edgewood Road, North Auburn, CA 95603

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11435 Edgewood Road · Avail. Jul 31

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1711 sqft

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
11435 Edgewood Road Available 07/31/20 Home For Rent! - Country Living but, close to town!

Conveniently located in Auburn, CA Easy access to HWY 80 & 49.

This nice home will be ready for your family to move into at the end of July.

3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Home with a '2' Car Garage. Good sized Yard.

Minimum Credit Score: 650+
Minimum Income Required: $6,000 per month

Credit must be in good standing.
No Evictions or Late Rent Payments.

No Pets, allowed.

Tenant to pay: Water & Garbage
Owners pays: Sewer

Lease Term: 12 months
Application Fee: $35 per adult

CADRE#01946044

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5965183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11435 Edgewood Road have any available units?
11435 Edgewood Road has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11435 Edgewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
11435 Edgewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11435 Edgewood Road pet-friendly?
No, 11435 Edgewood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Auburn.
Does 11435 Edgewood Road offer parking?
Yes, 11435 Edgewood Road offers parking.
Does 11435 Edgewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11435 Edgewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11435 Edgewood Road have a pool?
No, 11435 Edgewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 11435 Edgewood Road have accessible units?
No, 11435 Edgewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11435 Edgewood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11435 Edgewood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11435 Edgewood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11435 Edgewood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
