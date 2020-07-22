Amenities
11435 Edgewood Road Available 07/31/20 Home For Rent! - Country Living but, close to town!
Conveniently located in Auburn, CA Easy access to HWY 80 & 49.
This nice home will be ready for your family to move into at the end of July.
3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Home with a '2' Car Garage. Good sized Yard.
Minimum Credit Score: 650+
Minimum Income Required: $6,000 per month
Credit must be in good standing.
No Evictions or Late Rent Payments.
No Pets, allowed.
Tenant to pay: Water & Garbage
Owners pays: Sewer
Lease Term: 12 months
Application Fee: $35 per adult
CADRE#01946044
(RLNE5965183)