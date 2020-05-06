94 Corsica Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Remodeled townhome in Corsica Villas (Newport North). Master Bedroom downstairs and Loft/Bedroom upstairs. Two Baths. Attached two-car Garage with laundry (washer & dryer) included. Newer Kitchen appliances including refrigerator. Laminate wood floors, Silestone counters, upgraded master shower, air conditioning, security system, plantation shutters throughout. Closet organizers & garage storage. New epoxy floor in garage. Community pool and spa. Great location, walk to retail at MacArthur and Bison or Upper Newport Bay. Easy freeway access.