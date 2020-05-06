All apartments in Newport Beach
94 Corsica Drive
Last updated April 7 2019 at 9:34 AM

94 Corsica Drive

94 Corsica Dr · No Longer Available
Location

94 Corsica Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Amenities

Remodeled townhome in Corsica Villas (Newport North). Master Bedroom downstairs and Loft/Bedroom upstairs. Two Baths. Attached two-car Garage with laundry (washer & dryer) included. Newer Kitchen appliances including refrigerator. Laminate wood floors, Silestone counters, upgraded master shower, air conditioning, security system, plantation shutters throughout. Closet organizers & garage storage. New epoxy floor in garage. Community pool and spa. Great location, walk to retail at MacArthur and Bison or Upper Newport Bay. Easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Corsica Drive have any available units?
94 Corsica Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 94 Corsica Drive have?
Some of 94 Corsica Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 Corsica Drive currently offering any rent specials?
94 Corsica Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Corsica Drive pet-friendly?
No, 94 Corsica Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 94 Corsica Drive offer parking?
Yes, 94 Corsica Drive offers parking.
Does 94 Corsica Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94 Corsica Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Corsica Drive have a pool?
Yes, 94 Corsica Drive has a pool.
Does 94 Corsica Drive have accessible units?
No, 94 Corsica Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Corsica Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 94 Corsica Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94 Corsica Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 94 Corsica Drive has units with air conditioning.
