94 Corsica Drive

Amenities
Remodeled townhome in Corsica Villas (Newport North). Master Bedroom downstairs and Loft/Bedroom upstairs. Two Baths. Attached two-car Garage with laundry (washer & dryer) included. Newer Kitchen appliances including refrigerator. Laminate wood floors, Silestone counters, upgraded master shower, air conditioning, security system, plantation shutters throughout. Closet organizers & garage storage. New epoxy floor in garage. Community pool and spa. Great location, walk to retail at MacArthur and Bison or Upper Newport Bay. Easy freeway access.