718 Narcissus Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

718 Narcissus Avenue

718 Narcissus Ave · No Longer Available
Location

718 Narcissus Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
putting green
garage
media room
Turn-key Front Home on a 45 FOOT WIDE LOT! Built new in 2009 W/ a timeless California Beach meets Santa Barbara aesthetic, this home features a gourmet kitchen with a compliment of professional level stainless steel appliances, LARGE living spaces, oversized bedrooms including one on the main level, and spacious outdoor areas on the first and roof levels. Rich deep toned wood floors beautifully contrast the custom white cabinetry and Carrera marble countertops utilized in the kitchen. Rich Zebra Wood is tastefully used for sensational accent cabinetry on the main level in the Media room, display hall, and to house
the Home AV equipment. Gorgeous master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, a HUGE walk-in closet, and French doors to a balcony where the ocean is clearly visible. Spectacular Master Bath with separate tub and shower, and dual vanities. Two additional bedrooms with a large "Jack & Jill" bath, and a large laundry room, complete the upstairs level. Even has an Ocean View/ Hills View / Fashion Island View roof top deck. Plenty of room to lounge and enjoy the sights in complete privacy. Central Air, Elfa Design closet organization, surround sound security DVR Camera system, Flat screen tv's, some furnishings, all included. Huge front patio with custom putting green! A luxurious lease, with all the amenities demanded by those seeking a home, not just a rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Narcissus Avenue have any available units?
718 Narcissus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 718 Narcissus Avenue have?
Some of 718 Narcissus Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Narcissus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
718 Narcissus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Narcissus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 718 Narcissus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 718 Narcissus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 718 Narcissus Avenue offers parking.
Does 718 Narcissus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Narcissus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Narcissus Avenue have a pool?
No, 718 Narcissus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 718 Narcissus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 718 Narcissus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Narcissus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 Narcissus Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 718 Narcissus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 718 Narcissus Avenue has units with air conditioning.
