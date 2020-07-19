718 Narcissus Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking putting green garage media room

Turn-key Front Home on a 45 FOOT WIDE LOT! Built new in 2009 W/ a timeless California Beach meets Santa Barbara aesthetic, this home features a gourmet kitchen with a compliment of professional level stainless steel appliances, LARGE living spaces, oversized bedrooms including one on the main level, and spacious outdoor areas on the first and roof levels. Rich deep toned wood floors beautifully contrast the custom white cabinetry and Carrera marble countertops utilized in the kitchen. Rich Zebra Wood is tastefully used for sensational accent cabinetry on the main level in the Media room, display hall, and to house

the Home AV equipment. Gorgeous master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, a HUGE walk-in closet, and French doors to a balcony where the ocean is clearly visible. Spectacular Master Bath with separate tub and shower, and dual vanities. Two additional bedrooms with a large "Jack & Jill" bath, and a large laundry room, complete the upstairs level. Even has an Ocean View/ Hills View / Fashion Island View roof top deck. Plenty of room to lounge and enjoy the sights in complete privacy. Central Air, Elfa Design closet organization, surround sound security DVR Camera system, Flat screen tv's, some furnishings, all included. Huge front patio with custom putting green! A luxurious lease, with all the amenities demanded by those seeking a home, not just a rental.