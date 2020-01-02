All apartments in Newport Beach
704 Larkspur Avenue
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:25 AM

704 Larkspur Avenue

704 Larkspur Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

704 Larkspur Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 bath upstairs condominium home in Corona del Mar village .. on one level. Generous sized 2-car tandem garage (w/ epoxy floor), laundry hook-up with a spacious separate storage room, refinished hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances (Bosch dishwasher, LG range, microwave and refrigerator), granite counters, remodeled bathrooms, and large outdoor deck! Great CDM Village location. This is a must see and won't last!
Contact Listing Agents: Patty 949 922-0520 for a private showing; www.CoastalHomeRE.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Larkspur Avenue have any available units?
704 Larkspur Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 704 Larkspur Avenue have?
Some of 704 Larkspur Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Larkspur Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
704 Larkspur Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Larkspur Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 704 Larkspur Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 704 Larkspur Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 704 Larkspur Avenue offers parking.
Does 704 Larkspur Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Larkspur Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Larkspur Avenue have a pool?
No, 704 Larkspur Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 704 Larkspur Avenue have accessible units?
No, 704 Larkspur Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Larkspur Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 Larkspur Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Larkspur Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 Larkspur Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
