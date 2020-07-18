All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

67 Anjou

67 Anjou · (949) 933-2552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

67 Anjou, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1740 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the gated community of "The Summit" in Newport Coast. Shopping centers, hiking trails and parks are just a short walk outside the front door. Community pool and spa with well manicured landscaping throughout the community. This home offers 20 foot high ceilings in the living room, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, private patio, laundry room and attached two car garage. Master Bedroom and second bedroom located upstairs. Bedroom/office on entry level. Refrigerator included in lease price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Anjou have any available units?
67 Anjou has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 67 Anjou have?
Some of 67 Anjou's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Anjou currently offering any rent specials?
67 Anjou is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Anjou pet-friendly?
No, 67 Anjou is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 67 Anjou offer parking?
Yes, 67 Anjou offers parking.
Does 67 Anjou have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Anjou does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Anjou have a pool?
Yes, 67 Anjou has a pool.
Does 67 Anjou have accessible units?
No, 67 Anjou does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Anjou have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 Anjou does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Anjou have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Anjou does not have units with air conditioning.
