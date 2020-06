Amenities

This is a great location in a luxurious high rise condominium! Located on the 3rd Floor with beautiful sunsets and views of the turning channel from the living room and bedroom. It is a very unique community that offers its residents a bayside patio, pool and spa, bbq area and gym, great for entertaining! Nearby shops, restaurants, theater and ocean make it perfect for a weekend home or full time relaxed lifestyle.