Newport Beach, CA
600 Carnation Avenue
600 Carnation Avenue

600 Carnation Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

600 Carnation Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beauty & Privacy emanate from this rare single family home on a double wide front lot. This Newly updated 3 bed, 4 bath & 3 car garage home is the complete package, a few of the 'just completed' upgrades include brand new beautiful wood-like flooring throughout, fresh paint, new shutters (not yet installed), a front of the house makeover & more! The kitchen looks out to the front of the house with plenty of natural light coming in, upgraded features include a gas Viking stove, dual dishwashing drawers, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, recessed lighting and more! The kitchen is open to the family room & sun room which is completely drenched with those warm California rays, perfect for an afternoon nap or entertaining on the weekends - the sun room opens up to your oversized garden which is not shared with any other property and is completely gated in. Enjoy the downstairs master suite with a large walk-in closet and plenty of light or move upstairs to the second master suite with an extra-large walk-in closet and direct access to the rooftop deck where you can relax and enjoy those peek-a-boo ocean views with no other rooftop decks anywhere in site. Come see all the privacy, space, light & upgraded features that 600 Carnation Avenue has to offer! Walk to the Corona del Mar sandy beach, luxury shopping, award-winning restaurants, Famers Market & more in just minutes from this perfectly located Corona del Mar Village dream home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Carnation Avenue have any available units?
600 Carnation Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 600 Carnation Avenue have?
Some of 600 Carnation Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Carnation Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
600 Carnation Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Carnation Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 600 Carnation Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 600 Carnation Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 600 Carnation Avenue offers parking.
Does 600 Carnation Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Carnation Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Carnation Avenue have a pool?
No, 600 Carnation Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 600 Carnation Avenue have accessible units?
No, 600 Carnation Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Carnation Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Carnation Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Carnation Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Carnation Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
