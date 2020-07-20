Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beauty & Privacy emanate from this rare single family home on a double wide front lot. This Newly updated 3 bed, 4 bath & 3 car garage home is the complete package, a few of the 'just completed' upgrades include brand new beautiful wood-like flooring throughout, fresh paint, new shutters (not yet installed), a front of the house makeover & more! The kitchen looks out to the front of the house with plenty of natural light coming in, upgraded features include a gas Viking stove, dual dishwashing drawers, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, recessed lighting and more! The kitchen is open to the family room & sun room which is completely drenched with those warm California rays, perfect for an afternoon nap or entertaining on the weekends - the sun room opens up to your oversized garden which is not shared with any other property and is completely gated in. Enjoy the downstairs master suite with a large walk-in closet and plenty of light or move upstairs to the second master suite with an extra-large walk-in closet and direct access to the rooftop deck where you can relax and enjoy those peek-a-boo ocean views with no other rooftop decks anywhere in site. Come see all the privacy, space, light & upgraded features that 600 Carnation Avenue has to offer! Walk to the Corona del Mar sandy beach, luxury shopping, award-winning restaurants, Famers Market & more in just minutes from this perfectly located Corona del Mar Village dream home!!