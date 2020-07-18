All apartments in Newport Beach
6 Tivoli Court

6 Tivoli Court · (949) 395-3994
Location

6 Tivoli Court, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Trovare

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Garden level villa in private gated community of Tovare. This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath is has high ceiling giving it an open an airy feel. Featuring a kitchen with granite counters, iving room with fireplace, master bedroom with newer bathroom and walk in closet, inside laundry, sun filled covered patio overlooking the lush garden and two car garage with direct access. Community offesr pool, spa, tennis courts, In the heart of Newport Coast close to Fashion Island for shopping and dinning. Pelican Hill Golf and Spa. As well as world class Crystal Cove Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Tivoli Court have any available units?
6 Tivoli Court has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Tivoli Court have?
Some of 6 Tivoli Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Tivoli Court currently offering any rent specials?
6 Tivoli Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Tivoli Court pet-friendly?
No, 6 Tivoli Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 6 Tivoli Court offer parking?
Yes, 6 Tivoli Court offers parking.
Does 6 Tivoli Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Tivoli Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Tivoli Court have a pool?
Yes, 6 Tivoli Court has a pool.
Does 6 Tivoli Court have accessible units?
No, 6 Tivoli Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Tivoli Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Tivoli Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Tivoli Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Tivoli Court does not have units with air conditioning.
