6 Tivoli Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Garden level villa in private gated community of Tovare. This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath is has high ceiling giving it an open an airy feel. Featuring a kitchen with granite counters, iving room with fireplace, master bedroom with newer bathroom and walk in closet, inside laundry, sun filled covered patio overlooking the lush garden and two car garage with direct access. Community offesr pool, spa, tennis courts, In the heart of Newport Coast close to Fashion Island for shopping and dinning. Pelican Hill Golf and Spa. As well as world class Crystal Cove Beach.