All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 6 Sorrento Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
6 Sorrento Court
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

6 Sorrento Court

6 Sorrento Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6 Sorrento Court, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Trovare

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Desirable Newport Coast home in the gated neighborhood of Trovare. This ground floor and single-level home has approximately 1095 square feet, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Ideally situated with privacy and garden views out all windows. The attractive front door entrance leads you to a spacious great room which opens to the formal dining room and upgraded kitchen with granite counters, beautiful black cabinets, and wine fridge. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and sliding glass door to a private patio. Home features include 10’ high ceilings, inside laundry room, wood floors, and fireplace. Trovare residents have a private pool and spa and exclusive membership to Coastal Canyon Park with clubhouse, pool, spa, tennis, basketball and playground. This prime Newport Coast location is close to Crystal Cove State Park and Beach, Pelican Hill Golf Club and Resort, Fashion Island, U. C. Irvine and John Wayne Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Sorrento Court have any available units?
6 Sorrento Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6 Sorrento Court have?
Some of 6 Sorrento Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Sorrento Court currently offering any rent specials?
6 Sorrento Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Sorrento Court pet-friendly?
No, 6 Sorrento Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 6 Sorrento Court offer parking?
No, 6 Sorrento Court does not offer parking.
Does 6 Sorrento Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Sorrento Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Sorrento Court have a pool?
Yes, 6 Sorrento Court has a pool.
Does 6 Sorrento Court have accessible units?
No, 6 Sorrento Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Sorrento Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Sorrento Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Sorrento Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Sorrento Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College