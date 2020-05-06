6 Sorrento Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool hot tub tennis court

Desirable Newport Coast home in the gated neighborhood of Trovare. This ground floor and single-level home has approximately 1095 square feet, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Ideally situated with privacy and garden views out all windows. The attractive front door entrance leads you to a spacious great room which opens to the formal dining room and upgraded kitchen with granite counters, beautiful black cabinets, and wine fridge. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and sliding glass door to a private patio. Home features include 10’ high ceilings, inside laundry room, wood floors, and fireplace. Trovare residents have a private pool and spa and exclusive membership to Coastal Canyon Park with clubhouse, pool, spa, tennis, basketball and playground. This prime Newport Coast location is close to Crystal Cove State Park and Beach, Pelican Hill Golf Club and Resort, Fashion Island, U. C. Irvine and John Wayne Airport.