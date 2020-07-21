All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 5801 Seashore Dr. #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
5801 Seashore Dr. #A
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

5801 Seashore Dr. #A

5801 Seashore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5801 Seashore Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Recently Remodeled 2 bdrm/ 2 bath on the water - Just remodeled gorgeous home on the water!! This is the back unit, private entrance. Brand new flooring throughout, beautiful travertine tile in living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Mounted large flat screen tv included in the living room, above the custom tiled fireplace. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, solid surface counter tops and a large island with seating and storage. Washer/dryer in the unit, as well as a central vacuuming system. Both bathrooms have recently been fully remodeled. The private bedrooms each include a tv as well as built-in cabinets and shelving in the closets. Peak-a-boo ocean views from the kitchen and master bedroom. This beauty on the water is sure to go fast, please contact for showings.

(RLNE5056218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 Seashore Dr. #A have any available units?
5801 Seashore Dr. #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5801 Seashore Dr. #A have?
Some of 5801 Seashore Dr. #A's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 Seashore Dr. #A currently offering any rent specials?
5801 Seashore Dr. #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 Seashore Dr. #A pet-friendly?
No, 5801 Seashore Dr. #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 5801 Seashore Dr. #A offer parking?
No, 5801 Seashore Dr. #A does not offer parking.
Does 5801 Seashore Dr. #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5801 Seashore Dr. #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 Seashore Dr. #A have a pool?
No, 5801 Seashore Dr. #A does not have a pool.
Does 5801 Seashore Dr. #A have accessible units?
No, 5801 Seashore Dr. #A does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 Seashore Dr. #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 5801 Seashore Dr. #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5801 Seashore Dr. #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 5801 Seashore Dr. #A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNewport Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College