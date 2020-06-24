All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
54 Belcourt Drive
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:07 AM

54 Belcourt Drive

54 Belcourt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

54 Belcourt Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Belcourt

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Nested in the resort style exclusive, 24-hour guard-gated Belcourt community. With nearly 3,000 square feet of living space and soaring ceilings, this beautiful home features an entry foyer with travertine flooring, open living room with a fireplace, formal dining room and gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and built-in appliances. A dramatic wrought iron banister staircase welcomes you to the second floor where an additional living space separates two well-appointed en-suite bedrooms. The master bedroom has a roman tub, fireplace and a balcony overlooking the pool. Enjoy the private backyard with plenty of space for entertaining and rarely available private pool and spa. Located close to freeways, excellent schools, and just minutes away from the city’s hub, Fashion Island and the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Belcourt Drive have any available units?
54 Belcourt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 54 Belcourt Drive have?
Some of 54 Belcourt Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Belcourt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
54 Belcourt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Belcourt Drive pet-friendly?
No, 54 Belcourt Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 54 Belcourt Drive offer parking?
No, 54 Belcourt Drive does not offer parking.
Does 54 Belcourt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Belcourt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Belcourt Drive have a pool?
Yes, 54 Belcourt Drive has a pool.
Does 54 Belcourt Drive have accessible units?
No, 54 Belcourt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Belcourt Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Belcourt Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Belcourt Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Belcourt Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
