Newport Beach, CA
532 Fullerton Avenue
532 Fullerton Avenue

532 Fullerton Avenue · (949) 689-4617
Location

532 Fullerton Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2254 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Live in a immaculate newly remodeled home with high end construction. Located on a large lot on one of the best streets in Newport Heights, this turnkey, single level home was completely remodeled in 2015- down to a couple of walls. Top quality construction and finishes. Open concept floor plan with vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring, high-end kitchen appliances, walk-in pantry, Caesar Stone counter-tops in kitchen, Calcutta marble baths, walk-in closet, and built-ins throughout. Additionally, there are three bedrooms, two baths, a laundry room, PLUS A LARGE DETACHED BONUS ROOM of 440 SQAURE FEET with a kitchenette and a ton of storage. The Bonus Room would be great for a home office, gym, or separate living unit. The Great room feeds out to a spacious TimberTech built deck for true indoor/outdoor living. Extra amenities are air conditioning, soft water system, alkaline drinking water, Alarm- Camera security system and large garage with built-ins. Landscaped with artificial turf and succulents. Great Location and quiet street. No expense spared- this home is a must see ! Tenant must have excellent credit, references, non smokers, and no pets. Lease includes gardener and professional window washing. Home is a total of 2254 square feet including Bonus room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 Fullerton Avenue have any available units?
532 Fullerton Avenue has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 532 Fullerton Avenue have?
Some of 532 Fullerton Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 Fullerton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
532 Fullerton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 Fullerton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 532 Fullerton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 532 Fullerton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 532 Fullerton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 532 Fullerton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 Fullerton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 Fullerton Avenue have a pool?
No, 532 Fullerton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 532 Fullerton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 532 Fullerton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 532 Fullerton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 532 Fullerton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 532 Fullerton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 532 Fullerton Avenue has units with air conditioning.
