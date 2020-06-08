532 Fullerton Avenue

Amenities

Live in a immaculate newly remodeled home with high end construction. Located on a large lot on one of the best streets in Newport Heights, this turnkey, single level home was completely remodeled in 2015- down to a couple of walls. Top quality construction and finishes. Open concept floor plan with vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring, high-end kitchen appliances, walk-in pantry, Caesar Stone counter-tops in kitchen, Calcutta marble baths, walk-in closet, and built-ins throughout. Additionally, there are three bedrooms, two baths, a laundry room, PLUS A LARGE DETACHED BONUS ROOM of 440 SQAURE FEET with a kitchenette and a ton of storage. The Bonus Room would be great for a home office, gym, or separate living unit. The Great room feeds out to a spacious TimberTech built deck for true indoor/outdoor living. Extra amenities are air conditioning, soft water system, alkaline drinking water, Alarm- Camera security system and large garage with built-ins. Landscaped with artificial turf and succulents. Great Location and quiet street. No expense spared- this home is a must see ! Tenant must have excellent credit, references, non smokers, and no pets. Lease includes gardener and professional window washing. Home is a total of 2254 square feet including Bonus room.