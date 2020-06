Amenities

Rarely available, adorable 1931 built cottage full of charm in the perfect walkable location to enjoy the Village lifestyle of Corona Del Mar. Hardwood floors, cozy wood burning fireplace and peek view of ocean and Catalina. This is a detached front house south of PCH across from Irvine Terrace and a short stroll to CDM plaza and all the village shops and restaurants. Priced very reasonably and there is an extra room with half bath in addition to the 2 regular bedrooms. Main bathroom is remodeled with separate tub and shower and spacious. Cute kitchen with adjoining pantry or breakfast area. You will love this house and living the Corona Del Mar lifestyle!